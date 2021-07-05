Urias went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Angels.

Urias reached in each of his first three plate appearances with a walk, a single and an RBI double. He would end up scoring during a three-run sixth inning during which the Orioles erased a 4-1 deficit. The 27-year-old is slashing .360/.448/.600 with a homer, five RBI and four runs scored in seven games since being recalled from Triple-A Norfolk and should continue to be a regular fixture in the lineup with Freddy Galvis (quadriceps) out for up to two months.