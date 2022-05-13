site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' Ramon Urias: Remains out of lineup
RotoWire Staff
Urias (abdomen) isn't starting Friday against the Tigers, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Urias will be out of the lineup for a third consecutive matchup as he continues to deal with abdominal discomfort. Rylan Bannon will start at the hot corner and bat seventh.
