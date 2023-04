Urias (head) is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Mateo was hit on the left side of his helmet during Saturday's game against the White Sox by a Kendall Graveman fastball that was clocked at 96.2 mph and wasn't able to continue. The infielder will miss at least one more game with Jorge Mateo lined up at shortstop and Gunnar Henderson back at third base for the series finale.