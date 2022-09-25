site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' Ramon Urias: Riding pine Sunday
Urias is not in Sunday's lineup against the Astros, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Urias is hitting .220 with zero home runs in 20 games this month. Rougned Odor will start at second base while Gunnar Henderson starts at third.
