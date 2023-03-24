Urias (thumb) was scratched from the Orioles' Grapefruit League lineup again Friday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Urias remains sidelined because of a bruised right thumb, though O's manager Brandon Hyde downplayed the issue Thursday. Terrin Vavra will start at second base Friday night against the Yankees.
