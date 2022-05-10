site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' Ramon Urias: Scratched from Tuesday's lineup
Urias was scratched from Tuesday's lineup against the Cardinals for unspecified reasons, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports.
Urias was slated to start at second base but was instead scratched shortly before first pitch. He should be considered day-to-day for now while Chris Owings steps in at the keystone.
