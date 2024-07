Urias was scratched from the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

The 30-year-old was initially penciled in at third base, but Gunnar Henderson was a late addition to the lineup after originally being scheduled for a day off. Urias hasn't been reported to be dealing with an injury, as he's likely just the odd man out with Baltimore's All-Star shortstop entering the starting nine.