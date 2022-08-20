Urias went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional run scored and a hit-by-pitch in Friday's 15-10 win over the Red Sox.

Urias delivered his first homer in 10 games when he led off the bottom of the fifth inning with a solo shot. He's hit safely in eight games during that span, though he's produced just two multi-hit efforts while going 10-for-37 (.270). The third baseman is up to a .248/.290/.423 slash line with 13 homers, 44 RBI, 40 runs scored, one stolen base and 15 doubles through 88 contests this year.