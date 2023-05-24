Urias (hamstring) will begin a rehab assignment with High-A Aberdeen on Wednesday, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.
Urias tested his hamstring by running the bases Sunday and clearly got through it without issue. It's unclear how long he'll be on assignment, but he has a chance to return before the end of the month.
