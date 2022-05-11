Urias (abdomen) isn't starting Wednesday against the Cardinals, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Urias wasn't in Tuesday's lineup due to abdominal discomfort, and he'll be excluded from the starting nine once again Wednesday. Whether he's available off the bench isn't yet known, but Tyler Nevin will start at the hot corner and bat seventh.
