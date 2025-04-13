Urias singled in his lone at-bat Saturday against the Blue Jays.

Urias came off the bench as a pinch-hitter for Ryan O'Hearn in the eighth inning, singling on a ground ball before being replaced by Jorge Mateo as a pinch-runner. While Urias is batting .343 with one double, five RBI and four walks over 39 plate appearances so far this season, he remains likely to struggle for at-bats while Gunnar Henderson, Jordan Westburg and Jackson Holliday are all healthy in the Orioles' infield.