Orioles' Ramon Urias: Takes seat Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Urias isn't in the lineup Thursday against the Astros, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Urias is getting a day off after he went just 1-for-16 with two runs, four walks and five strikeouts over the last six games. Rougned Odor will start at the keystone and bat eighth.
