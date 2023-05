Urias is not in the starting lineup Wednesday against Cleveland, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Urias will head to the bench after he went 1-for-7 with a double, a run scored and two strikeouts over the first two games of the series. Anthony Santander will slot in at designated hitter while Ryan O'Hearn enters the lineup in right field and bats seventh in the series finale with the Guardians.