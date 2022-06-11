site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' Ramon Urias: To IL with oblique strain
Urias was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a left oblique strain.
Richie Martin's contract was selected from Triple-A Norfolk in a corresponding move. Tyler Nevin has been starting at third base in recent days with Urias unavailable.
