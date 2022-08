Urias went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jays.

The multi-hit effort was Urias' first since July 25, ending a 19-game stretched in which he batted just .164. Despite the extended slump, Urias doesn't appear to have lost hold of his near-everyday role at third base. He'll man the hot corner and bat fifth in Wednesday's series finale in Toronto, according to Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com.