Orioles' Randolph Gassaway: Stalls in lackluster 2017 season
Gassaway finished 2017 with a .260/.304/.338 slash line, 61 RBI and 52 runs over 123 games, most of which (114) were played at High-A Frederick.
Gassaway's stock hasn't been trending upwards, as the 22-year-old can't seem to make the jump to MiLB's higher levels. The outfielder got a chance in 2017, but was demoted from Double-A Bowie after a short nine-game stay (.185/.313/.185). Time is beginning to work against the prospect, and a sixth-straight season in the lower levels would be a bad look for Gassaway in 2018.
