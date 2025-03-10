The Orioles reassigned Alcantara to minor-league camp Monday, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Alcantara linked up with the Orioles on a minor-league deal in November after he had spent the past six seasons overseas in either the Korea Baseball Organization or Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball. Prior to his stint in Asia, Alcantara had made nine starts in the majors with the Athletics between the 2016 and 2017 seasons, but the right-hander may be hard-pressed to make it back to the big leagues as a member of the Orioles organization. The 32-year-old is likely to open the 2025 season in the rotation at Triple-A Norfolk.