Orioles' Reed Garrett: Signs on with Orioles
Jan 19, 2023
Garrett signed a minor-league contract with the Orioles on Thursday.
Garrett elected free agency after recently being outrighted off the Nationals' 40-man roster but winds up staying in the Beltway area. The 30-year-old held a 6.75 ERA over seven relief appearances for the Nats in 2022.
