Trimble (shoulder) has gone 3-for-9 with a double, two walks, two runs and an RBI in three games since being activated from Single-A Delmarva's 7-day injured list Friday.

After undergoing surgery on his left shoulder over the winter, Trimble opened the season on the IL and didn't receive clearance to head out on a rehab assignment until mid-July. He only needed two rehab games in the rookie-level Florida Complex League before the Orioles felt comfortable advancing Trimble to Single-A, where he's expected to remain for the rest of the season unless he produces well enough to force a promotion to High-A Aberdeen.