Trimble (shoulder) went 1-for-2 with two walks in an extended spring training game Tuesday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Trimble underwent left shoulder surgery in December, and he's just now getting back up to speed. The outfielder, a second-round pick from 2021, still has a little more to go in his recovery, but he should be back with Single-A Delmarva in the near future to begin his second minor-league campaign.