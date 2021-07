Trimble was selected by the Orioles with the 65th overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft.

A switch-hitting outfielder from Southern Mississippi, Trimble holds a power and speed potential that could one day make him a dynamic big leaguer. Trimble has the ability to play all three outfield positions, and given that he played shortstop in high school, the Orioles could certainly give him a look on the infield as well.