Orioles' Renato Nunez: Available off bench
RotoWire Staff
Nunez (knee) is expected to be available off the bench Friday against Toronto and should play at least once more before the end of the year, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Nunez sits for the second straight game Friday due to a sore knee. It doesn't look as though his season is over, though it's unclear how large a role he'll play in the final few days of the campaign.
