Nunez (hamstring) returns to the lineup for the first game of Friday's doubleheader against the Yankees, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Nunez left Wednesday's game against the Mets with a sore hamstring, but he's ready to go now following Thursday's scheduled off day. He'll bat cleanup and play first base for the afternoon game, though it's possible he won't be asked to start twice in one day immediately after returning from the injury.