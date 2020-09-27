site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: orioles-renato-nunez-back-in-action-sunday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Orioles' Renato Nunez: Back in action Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Nunez (knee) is batting cleanup as the designated hitter Sunday against the Blue Jays, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Nunez was sidelined the past three games by knee soreness, but he'll rejoin the lineup for Sunday's season finale. He'll look to improve upon his .251/.318/.487 slash line for the year.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read