Nunez (shin) is in the lineup for Saturday's spring game against the Blue Jays, according to Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports.

Nunez was held out of Friday's lineup after fouling a ball off his shin the day before, but he will be able to return to action after missing just the lone game. Nunez will man the hot corner and hit cleanup in Saturday's contest.

