Orioles' Renato Nunez: Back in action
Nunez (shin) is in the lineup for Saturday's spring game against the Blue Jays, according to Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports.
Nunez was held out of Friday's lineup after fouling a ball off his shin the day before, but he will be able to return to action after missing just the lone game. Nunez will man the hot corner and hit cleanup in Saturday's contest.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Scott's tiers one one printable page
Do you draft using the tiers approach? Are Scott White's tiers an integral part of your draft...
-
Busts 2.0
An ace closer joins Scott White's star-studded lists of busts for 2019, which is already headlined...
-
Sleepers 2.0
How close are Pete Alonso and Nick Senzel to contributing in the majors? Close enough that...
-
Breakouts 2.0
Looking for big impact in the middle rounds of your draft? Scott White says these players are...
-
20 deep sleepers
Play in something deeper than a 12-team mixed league? Scott White looks beyond the normal range...