Nunez went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and an additional run scored in Saturday's loss to the Rays.

Nunez took Ryan Yarbrough deep in the fourth inning to bring the score to 5-3. He also singled and scored in the seventh inning. The 24-year-old is now hitting a serviceable .252/.323/.399 with four homers across 42 games since joining the Orioles.