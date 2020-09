Nunez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two strikeouts in Sunday's loss to the Yankees.

Nunez has gone through a bit of a cold spell recently as he went just 2-for-21 with one RBI, one walk and nine strikeouts over the past six games. However, he was quite productive with two hits Sunday, including a solo blast in the second inning that provided the Orioles with their only run of the game.