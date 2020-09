Nunez went 2-for-5 with two home runs, four RBI and two runs scored Tuesday against the Mets.

Nunez delivered a three-run home run in the first inning, taking Ariel Jurado deep. He followed that up with a solo shot in the seventh inning, bringing his homer total on the season to nine. Nunez has delivered plenty of pop of late, as he now has four long balls in his past seven starts. Overall, he has a .276/.338/.537 line with 22 runs scored and 22 RBI across 148 plate appearances.