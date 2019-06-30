Nunez went 2-for-3 with two home runs, three runs scored, four RBI and two walks in Saturday's 13-0 win against the Indians.

Nunez received Friday off after going 4-for-22 in his last eight games, but he went deep for the first time since June 8 in his return to the lineup. The 25-year-old has a .236/.301/.482 slash line with 18 home runs in 78 games this year.