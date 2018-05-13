The Orioles claimed Nunez off waivers from the Rangers on Sunday.

Baltimore facilitated Nunez's addition to the 40-man roster by transferring Tim Beckham (groin) from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day DL, but haven't cleared a spot on the active roster for the new pickup. That's expected to happen ahead of Tuesday's game against the Phillies, as Nunez has no minor-league options remaining and can refuse an assignment to Triple-A Norfolk. The Orioles are short on appealing options at third base and the corner outfield, both spots where Nunez could slot in and offer some intriguing power. Though he has yet to find much success across briefs stints in the big leagues the past three seasons, Nunez was a standout performer in the Pacific Coast League in 2017, smacking 32 home runs and 61 total extra-base hits across 533 plate appearances.