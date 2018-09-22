Nunez went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and two runs scored in Friday's 8-10 loss to the Yankees.

Nunez went deep in the eighth inning to cut the deficit to three, but New York would escape with a two-run victory. The 24-year-old is slashing .243/.307/.386 through 65 games with the regular season winding down.

