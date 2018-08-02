Nunez went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 7-5 win over the Yankees.

Nunez plated a pair in the second inning on a double to right field, extending Baltimore's lead to three. Wednesday marked just his second multi-hit performance of the season, through just 21 games in the big leagues this season. Nunez has gone 7-for-27 with five extra-base hits and three RBI in eight tilts since being dealt to the Orioles from the Rangers.