Orioles' Renato Nunez: Collects two RBI
Nunez went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 7-5 win over the Yankees.
Nunez plated a pair in the second inning on a double to right field, extending Baltimore's lead to three. Wednesday marked just his second multi-hit performance of the season, through just 21 games in the big leagues this season. Nunez has gone 7-for-27 with five extra-base hits and three RBI in eight tilts since being dealt to the Orioles from the Rangers.
