Nunez went 3-for-4 with a walk, double two RBI, and one run scored Tuesday against the Phillies.

Nunez was on base four times, and delivered two seperate RBI singles. The first came in sixth inning,when he drove in Anthony Santander and later came around to score. He then came through with a clutch knock in the ninth inning to knot the contest at six. Nunez has had a sizzling start to the season, hitting .305/.388/.644 through 67 plate appearances to go along with five home runs, 14 runs scored and 13 RBI.