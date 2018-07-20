Orioles' Renato Nunez: Contract purchased from minors
Nunez was called up from Triple-A Norfolk on Friday.
In a corresponding move, the club activated Chris Tillman (back) from the 10-day DL and designated him for assignment. Nunez has spent the past two months with Triple-A Baltimore after being claimed by the Orioles in mid-May. Over that span, he's hit .289/.361/.443 with five home runs and 25 RBI. He will serve as a reserve outfielder while having the ability to man the hot corner during his time with the big-league club.
