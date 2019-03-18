Nunez is not in the lineup for Monday's spring game due to right arm soreness, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

The issue, which is being considered mild, doesn't sound like anything that will jeopardize Nunez's status for Opening Day at this point. That could change if the third baseman isn't able to rejoin the lineup within the next week or so. He should be considered day-to-day for now.

