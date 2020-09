Nunez is dealing with knee soreness that is keeping him out of Thursday's lineup against the Red Sox, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Nunez has reportedly been dealing with knee soreness for several days, but the issue is worse today than it's been in the past. As a result, he'll get a day to recover Thursday. It's unclear whether the injury will impact his availability for the Orioles' final series of the regular season, which runs from Friday to Sunday.