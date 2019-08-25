Nunez was removed from Sunday's 8-3 win over the Rays in the bottom of the eighth inning due to tightness in his hamstring and behind his knee, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Nunez went 3-for-4 with a double, three RBI and a run before his day ended early on account of the injury. Fortunately for Nunez, manager Brandon Hyde said after the contest that he expects the designated hitter to be "OK" moving forward, per Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports. Even if Nunez avoids the injured list as the Orioles anticipate, his usage could be limited for the team's next two games Tuesday and Wednesday in Washington, where no designated-hitter spot will be available.