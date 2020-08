Nunez went 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBI, two runs, two walks and two strikeouts in Friday's win against the Nationals.

Nunez has been on a power surge recently, and he now has four hits with three home runs and five RBI over the past two contests. He provided the Orioles with some insurance runs via a two-run homer in the sixth inning of Friday's contest. Nunez has a 1.069 OPS with five home runs and 11 RBI over the first 13 games of the year.