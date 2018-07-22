Nunez will start at third base and bat sixth Sunday against the Blue Jays, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

The blockbuster trade of Manny Machado indirectly opened a full-time role for Nunez, who has taken over as the Orioles' primary third baseman with Tim Beckham filling Machado's old spot at shortstop. Nunez has gone 1-for-7 with a double in his first two games with the big club, so he'll likely need to find more success before building up job security at the hot corner.

