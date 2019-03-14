Nunez fouled a ball off the inside of his left knee Thursday against the Twins and was later removed for a pinch runner, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

He singled later in the at-bat and was then removed after he advanced from first to third on a double by Austin Hays. The team has not commented on Nunez's health, but he should be considered day-to-day with a bruised knee for now.

More News
Our Latest Stories