Orioles' Renato Nunez: Gets night off
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Nunez isn't starting Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Rays, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Nunez will take a seat after going 0-for-2 with three strikeouts in the first matchup of the day. Ryan Mountcastle shifts over to first base, allowing for Pedro Severino to enter the DH slot.
