Nunez went 1-for-4 with a home run and a walk in Tuesday's loss against the Red Sox.

Nunez blasted his 12th home run of the season during the top of the sixth and while it put the Orioles down by just two runs, Baltimore couldn't complete the comeback. Nunez has been one of the team's most reliable offensive forces this year, leading the team in several offensive metrics aside of home runs such as RBI (30) and OPS (.803) among qualified hitters.