Nunez (ankle) started both ends of Monday's doubleheader loss to the Yankees, going 0-for-7 with two RBI.

Nunez drove in both of his runs in the first game of the twin bill, plating teammates on a first-inning sacrifice fly and eighth-inning groundout. The Orioles' decision to deploy Nunez in both games of the doubleheader suggests that he's sufficiently healthy after fouling a ball off his left ankle over the weekend.