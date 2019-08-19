Orioles' Renato Nunez: Hits 27th homer
Nunez went 1-for-3 with a home run, four RBI and two runs in a 13-7 loss against the Red Sox on Sunday.
The 25-year-old has been a little streaky lately, as he is batting .186 in August but did go 5-for-5 this past Wednesday. The homer he smashed Sunday was his second of the month, but it's still icing on the cake because Nunez has more long balls this season than in his previous three seasons combined. He is batting .243 with 27 home runs, 72 RBI and 62 runs in 432 at-bats this season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, sims, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Stash Luzardo again?
Injuries have prevented the Athletics' ace of the future from becoming their ace of the present,...
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...
-
Do these 15 have an innings limit?
So who's getting shut down? Or who's at risk, anyway? Scott White looks at 15 cases that raise...