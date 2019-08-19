Nunez went 1-for-3 with a home run, four RBI and two runs in a 13-7 loss against the Red Sox on Sunday.

The 25-year-old has been a little streaky lately, as he is batting .186 in August but did go 5-for-5 this past Wednesday. The homer he smashed Sunday was his second of the month, but it's still icing on the cake because Nunez has more long balls this season than in his previous three seasons combined. He is batting .243 with 27 home runs, 72 RBI and 62 runs in 432 at-bats this season.