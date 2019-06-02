Orioles' Renato Nunez: Hits another long ball
Nunez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in an 8-2 loss to the Giants on Saturday.
The 25-year-old is on an incredible home run spree, as he has eight home runs in his last 12 games. Prior to this incredible burst of power, Nunez had one homer in 20 contests. Clearly, he's streaky, but owners should definitely enjoy the hot streak. Nunez is also 15-for-37 (.405) with nine extra-base hits in the last 10 games. Overall, he is hitting .249 with 15 homers, 35 RBI and 31 runs in 205 at-bats this year.
