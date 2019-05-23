Nunez went 1-for-3 with two runs scored, a walk and a two-run home run in Wednesday's 7-5 loss to the Yankees.

Nunez entered this week's series against the Yankees with a .394 OPS over his previous 23 contests, yet he is 3-for-10 with two homers, a double, and three walks through the first three games of the four-game set. The 25-year-old still has an unsightly .216/.272/.415 slash line with nine home runs and 22 RBI in 47 games.