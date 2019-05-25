Orioles' Renato Nunez: Homers as pinch hitter
Nunez hit a solo home run in his only at bat in Friday's 8-6 loss to the Rockies.
The Orioles' regular designated hitter was unable to start in the National League park, but he was still able to go yard for the third day in a row. Nunez is hitting .227 on the year, but he does have 11 homers, 26 RBI and 24 runs scored in 53 games.
