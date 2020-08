Nunez went 2-for-4 with two RBI, two runs, one walk and one strikeout in Sunday's win against the Rays.

Nunez got off to a bit of a slow start to begin the season, but he's now blasted his first two home runs of 2020 over the past two games. The 26-year-old has a .955 OPS with six extra-base hits and six RBI over the Orioles' first eight games.