Orioles' Renato Nunez: Launches 25th homer
Nunez went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run, a walk and another run scored in Friday's 9-3 win at Angel Stadium.
Nunez swatted a three-run homer off starter Nick Tropeano in the second inning to extend Baltimore's lead to 7-0. Nunez has put on the power works lately, homering three times in the last seven games. The 25-year-old now has 25 long balls on the season with 61 RBI and 53 runs scored while batting a lackluster .254/.322/.518.
