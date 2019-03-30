Nunez will serve as the Orioles' designated hitter and bat cleanup Sunday against the Yankees, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.

The Yankees are bringing a lefty (James Paxton) to the hill, so Nunez's placement in the cleanup spot probably shouldn't be viewed as a permanent arrangement. In fact, Nunez may not even have a lock on a strong-side platoon role at this point, as he was excluded from the starting nine Thursday in the Orioles' season opener, when they faced right-hander Masahiro Tanaka.